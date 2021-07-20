Ecuador announces 350 MW renewables auction

From pv magazine LatAm
Ecuador’s Ministry of Energy and Non-Renewable Natural Resources has announced a new tender for the development of PV, wind and biomass projects, as well as small hydroelectric plants, in several provinces throughout the country. To do this, it has increased the national renewables target from 200 MW to 500 MW.
“For the bidding and construction of the projects considered in this block, the aim is to attract private investment of around $300 million. The realization of this electrical infrastructure will allow an additional supply of renewable energy to supply the country's electricity demand,” said Minister Juan Carlos Bermeo Calderon, without releasing any additional details.
Vice Minister Gabriel Arguello offered a virtual presentation at a recent press event on distributed generation in Ecuador. He said that the country is working in support of the energy transition.
The Ecuadorean authorities held an initial 200 MW PV tender in 2019 and 2020. The winner was Spanish PV developer Solarpack.
According to the International Renewable Energy Agency, the Latin American country had only installed 28 MW of PV capacity by the end of 2020. Over the past seven years, it has deployed just 2 MW of PV.
