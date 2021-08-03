As Maui approaches 100% renewables, NREL models grid options

From pv magazine USA

Maui has dashed ahead of Hawaii’s 2045 clean energy mandate and by 2024 may become among the first 100% renewables-powered interconnected electric transmission systems anywhere in the world .

The island has a pipeline of 175 MW of new solar-storage hybrid power plants over the next three years, adding to the almost 200 MW of solar and wind presently on the grid. This is expected to be enough power to supply Maui’s roughly 70,000 customers without using conventional generation for many hours of the year.

The Energy Department’s National Renewable Energy Laboratory said it is developing and validating multi-timescale tools that are expected to help bring Maui closer to its clean energy goals.

