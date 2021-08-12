Indian state tenders 224 MW of grid-connected PV

From pv magazine India

Gujarat State Corp. Ltd. (GESCL) has started accepting bids to set up an aggregate 224 MW of grid-connected solar capacity in the Indian state of Gujarat. The plants, ranging in size from 10 MW to 55 MW, will be set up at GETCO substations in Surendranagar, Morbi Kutchh, Jamnagar, and Surat districts.

The scope of work includes design, engineering, supply, procurement, installation, and commissioning, as well as five years of operation and maintenance, said GESCL.

Only crystalline-silicon solar modules will be allowed for the projects. The modules must have a minimum 72-cell configuration with rated power of at least 300 Wp. They should include performance warranties for the first 10 years.

Site-wise capacity distribution is as follows: