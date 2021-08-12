Indian state tenders 224 MW of grid-connected PV

From pv magazine India
Gujarat State Corp. Ltd. (GESCL) has started accepting bids to set up an aggregate 224 MW of grid-connected solar capacity in the Indian state of Gujarat. The plants, ranging in size from 10 MW to 55 MW, will be set up at GETCO substations in Surendranagar, Morbi Kutchh, Jamnagar, and Surat districts.
The scope of work includes design, engineering, supply, procurement, installation, and commissioning, as well as five years of operation and maintenance, said GESCL.
Only crystalline-silicon solar modules will be allowed for the projects. The modules must have a minimum 72-cell configuration with rated power of at least 300 Wp. They should include performance warranties for the first 10 years.
Popular content
Site-wise capacity distribution is as follows:
This content is protected by copyright and may not be reused. If you want to cooperate with us and would like to reuse some of our content, please contact: editors@pv-magazine.com.
By submitting this form you agree to pv magazine using your data for the purposes of publishing your comment.
Your personal data will only be disclosed or otherwise transmitted to third parties for the purposes of spam filtering or if this is necessary for technical maintenance of the website. Any other transfer to third parties will not take place unless this is justified on the basis of applicable data protection regulations or if pv magazine is legally obliged to do so.
You may revoke this consent at any time with effect for the future, in which case your personal data will be deleted immediately. Otherwise, your data will be deleted if pv magazine has processed your request or the purpose of data storage is fulfilled.
Further information on data privacy can be found in our Data Protection Policy.