Spain announces 3.3 GW renewables auction

The Spanish minister for the ecological transition and the demographic challenge, Teresa Ribera, announced yesterday that today a new auction for 3.3 GW of renewable energy capacity will be launched.

“The aim is to continue auctioning renewable energies … and to continue facilitating the transformation of the electrical system in an orderly manner,” she said, after a meeting with the president of the Menorca Island Council, Susana Mora, and with the island's board of mayors.

“On this occasion, we want to get a significant percentage of renewable wind energy [and] another percentage dedicated to photovoltaics, but with two peculiarities that are the result of learning from the requests of these months,” she added, noting that there will be an “ultra-fast” quota of 600 MW for small scale projects.

In the last renewables auction held in Spain, in January, the government allocated a total of 3.034 GW of clean energy capacity at an average price of €24.47/MWh ($29.62). The capacity allocations included 2.036 GW of solar PV and 998 MW of wind energy.