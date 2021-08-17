Israel’s national roads authority launches tender for PV plants at highway junctions

Israel‘s national roads authority – Netivei Israel – has launched a tender for the construction of three solar plants at three highway junctions, in Gedera, in the Shfela region in the Central District; at Beit Kama, in the northern Negev desert; and at Atlit, a coastal town located south of Haifa.

Interested developers will have time until December 15 to submit their proposals.

According to Israeli financial newspaper Globes, the three facilities will have a combined capacity of around 20 MW and the selected bidders will be given the concession to build and operate the plants. The article also reports the tender follows the introduction of new provisions allowing the deployment of ground-mounted PV plants on bridges, highway junctions, fish ponds and other, unspecified kinds of non-agricultural land.

Several projects are currently being developed on unused surfaces close to or along highways in Austria, India, South Korea and the Netherlands.