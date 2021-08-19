Grid-scale storage potential in India

From pv magazine India

A new report by the US National Renewable Energy Laboratory states that energy storage could play a significant role in India’s power system. The nation will deploy energy storage capacity in the range of 50 GW to 120 GW (160 GWh to 800 GWh) by 2030. Installations could increase to the range of 180 GW to 800 GW (750 GWh to 4,800 GWh) by 2050, representing between 10% and 25% of total installed power capacity by 2050.

The researchers modeled the growth of grid-scale energy storage deployment in India under different technology costs, policies, and regulatory scenarios, resulting in a range of storage growth trajectories over the next three decades. The reference-case scenario represents middle-of-the-road projections, with standard assumptions through 2050. Additional scenarios were explored by making a change to the reference-case assumptions of value streams for energy storage, the costs of solar and storage, and fossil fuel investments.

In the reference case, power capacity additions were assumed as per the national plan, such as 175 GW by 2022 and 450 GW by 2030, and future projections for electricity demand growth. Further, it was assumed energy storage devices receive revenue for the full value of grid services they provide.

Under reference-case assumptions, energy storage deployment would grow quickly, with an average annual growth rate of 42% between 2020 and 2030. Installations would reach 635 GW by 2050, constituting around 23% of the nation’s installed power capacity (2,700 GW) by 2050. The total energy capacity of energy storage would be 3,220 GWh by 2050, with an average storage duration of five hours across all devices.

