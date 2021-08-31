ArcelorMittal plans 4.5 GW solar park in India

From pv magazine India

Luxembourg-based ArcelorMittal, a leading steel and mining company, plans to invest in solar energy in the Indian states of Rajasthan and Gujarat.

Lakshmi Niwas Mittal, group chairman of ArcelorMittal, recently met Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot and expressed his willingness to set up a 4.5 GW solar park at an investment of INR 19,000 crore ($2,586 million) in Rajasthan. The plant would be set up by ArcelorMittal's HPCL-Mittal Energy Ltd. unit.

Gehlot also invited ArcelorMittal to invest in the state’s mining sector.

Mittal also met with Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani and noted plans to invest $6809 million in Gujarat’s solar energy, wind energy, and hydrogen gas production sectors. With this, the company joins the trend of steelmakers moving into green hydrogen and increasing its footprint in renewable power generation.

JSW Future Energy Ltd., a unit of power producer JSW Energy Ltd., recently joined hands with Australia-based Fortescue Future Industries (FFI) to explore green hydrogen development. Under their agreement, FFI and JSW Energy will collaborate and conduct scoping work on potential projects in green hydrogen production. They will also explore opportunities to use green hydrogen for steelmaking, hydrogen mobility, ammonia, and other mutually agreed industrial applications in India.