Serbia introduces net metering, rebate scheme for rooftop PV

The Serbian minister of mining and energy, Zorana Mihajlovic, has announced that the first public call for the country's rebate program for rooftop PV will be launched on September 3.
The rebates will cover up to 50% of the costs for installing and deploying a PV system and are intended at supporting homeowners and businesses to take advantage of the recently introduced net metering regime, which will allow them to sell excess power to the Serbian state-owned power utility, Elektroprivreda Srbije (EPS).
Mihajlovic said the procedures to install a rooftop system have also been simplified and that EPS is compelled to connect a PV system within five days after its owner has secured connection approval.
According to the International Renewable Energy Agency, Serbia had an installed PV capacity of 29 MW at the end of 2020. Last year, only 6 MW of new PV systems were deployed in the country. Around 10 MW of this installed power comes from an expired FIT scheme, which granted rates ranging from €0.124 to €0.146/kWh for rooftop PV arrays, depending on system size, and €0.09/kWh for ground-mounted installations, all under 12-year power purchase agreements.
According to the Serbian government’s energy strategy, the nation's cumulative PV capacity is expected to increase by 100 MW in 2025, and 200 MW in 2030.
