EU approves France’s small scale solar FIT plans

The European Commission has approved plans by the French government to offer a 20-year feed-in tariff (FIT) for small solar systems.

The EU executive on Friday approved the proposed €5.7 billion incentive scheme after finding it was in line with the bloc's state aid rules.

Under the program, which the French government hopes will incentivize 3.7 GW of solar generation capacity to 2026, the owners of building-mounted arrays with a generation capacity of up to 500 kW will receive FIT payments which will vary depending on the size of the solar system and whether there is any element of self-consumption of the energy generated.

Popular content

The development comes after the commission in July waved through French plans for a tender program for larger solar facilities.