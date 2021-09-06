Uzbekistan launches tender for 500 MW of PV

Through the procurement exercise, the Uzbek authorities want to build several PV plants in the Namangan, Bukhara and Khorezm regions.

Uzbekistan aims to deploy 5 GW of solar by 2030.

Image: Ministry of Energy of Uzbekistan

Share

JSC National Grid of Uzbekistan has launched a tender for the construction of several PV plants with a combined capacity of 500 MW.

The solar plants will be built at unspecified locations in Namangan, Bukhara and Khorezm regions by independent power producers on a build–own–operate–transfer (BOOT) basis. Project proposals for the Bukhara site may also include the deployment of some storage capacity.

Interested developers will have time until November 29 to submit their pre-qualification applications.

Popular content

The procurement exercise is the first of two solar tenders totaling 900 MW that Uzbekistan’s Ministry of Energy announced in mid-August. The second tender, which hasn't been launched yet, is for 400 MW of solar capacity across the Kashkadarya and Fergana regions.

Uzbekistan aims to deploy 5 GW of solar by 2030. According to the latest statistics released by the International Renewable Energy Agency, the country had just 4 MW of installed solar power at the end of 2020. Last year, no new PV additions were registered in the country

This content is protected by copyright and may not be reused. If you want to cooperate with us and would like to reuse some of our content, please contact: editors@pv-magazine.com.