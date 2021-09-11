The weekend read: Will Lebanon’s solar rise?

Lebanon had around 90 MW of PV installed by the end of 2020 – just short of its 100 MW target. New annual installations amounted to about 14 MW last year, the bulk of which was net-metered rooftop systems.

From pv magazine 09/2021

In July 2020, pv magazine published an article on Lebanon’s solar photovoltaic sector, addressing how the country’s dwindling economy was affecting its renewable energy tender schemes and the overall progress toward its green energy goals for the years 2020 and 2030. The situation was already very difficult, given that Lebanon had failed to make a bond payment that led to the country’s first sovereign default. However, at this point there was still a glimpse of hope stemming from the involvement of the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD) in the design of the tenders.