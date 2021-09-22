South African miner tenders 70 MW solar plant

Pretoria-based miner Exxaro Resources Ltd is tendering an engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) services and five-year operations and maintenance contract for a solar project at its Grootegeluk coal mine.
Companies have until October 19 to bid to install and operate the planned 70 MWac, grid-connected array at the mine, which is 25km from the town of Lephalale, in the Limpopo province of northern South Africa.
Popular content
A request-for-information tender document published on the website of trade body the South Africa Photovoltaic Industry Association yesterday stipulated applicants must have EPC and operating experience of at least three 50 MWac-plus solar sites.
This content is protected by copyright and may not be reused. If you want to cooperate with us and would like to reuse some of our content, please contact: editors@pv-magazine.com.
By submitting this form you agree to pv magazine using your data for the purposes of publishing your comment.
Your personal data will only be disclosed or otherwise transmitted to third parties for the purposes of spam filtering or if this is necessary for technical maintenance of the website. Any other transfer to third parties will not take place unless this is justified on the basis of applicable data protection regulations or if pv magazine is legally obliged to do so.
You may revoke this consent at any time with effect for the future, in which case your personal data will be deleted immediately. Otherwise, your data will be deleted if pv magazine has processed your request or the purpose of data storage is fulfilled.
Further information on data privacy can be found in our Data Protection Policy.