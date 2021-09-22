US solar association warns that tariffs could jeopardize one-third of solar projects by 2023

From pv magazine USA

The Solar Energy Industries Association (SEIA) warned that tariffs on imported panels from three Asian countries would jeopardize nearly 30% of the solar capacity the U.S. is expected to install over the next two years.

The Commerce Department could decide in early October whether to launch a trade investigation into solar cells and modules that are imported from Malaysia, Vietnam and Thailand. Those countries account for 80% of all panel imports into the United States.

In a letter to Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo, the SEIA said the duties – proposed by an anonymous group of domestic manufacturers last month – would be devastating to the growth of the renewable energy sector.

“I cannot overstate the dire threat that these reckless petitions are imposing on hundreds of thousands of American families,” said Abigail Ross Hopper, SEIA president and CEO in a statement. She said the petitioners are asking Commerce to “misinterpret U.S. law” and “overturn a decade of department decisions” in solar trade cases. “We urge Commerce to use its discretion and dismiss these frivolous petitions.”

