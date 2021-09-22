Hero Future Energies secures India’s first deal for large scale solar in Bangladesh

Indian solar developer Hero Future Energies Asia Pte Ltd, Singapore, has been given the go ahead to construct a 50 MW solar plant in southern Bangladesh’s Khulna district.
Hero, part of the Haryana-based Hero Motors Co bike and scooter manufacturing group, will partner with Panamanian-registered investment company Business Research International Corporation on the solar project, which could represent the first Indian investment in utility scale solar in Bangladesh.
Solar and sustainability
Via the UP Initiative, pv magazine is diving deep into the topic of what it means to be truly sustainable in the solar industry; looking at what is already being done, and discussing areas for improvement. Quarterly themes have thus far covered the use of lead in solar, raw material sourcing for batteries, green finance, circular manufacturing, PV module recycling, agriPV, and workers’ rights. Contact up@pv-magazine.com to learn more.
The cabinet committee on public purchase of Bangladesh today approved a 20-year power purchase agreement for the solar field, which will set a tariff of $0.1025/kWh for the electricity generated, for a total bill to the exchequer of an estimated $157 million
Hero will have to fund the acquisition of land to host the 486-acre project, plus a 17km power line and electricity sub-station, with grid access restrictions having forced Hero Future Energies to halve the scale of what was originally intended to be a 100 MW plant.
Popular content
With Chinese president Xi Jinping having today told the UN General Assembly his nation will no longer fund overseas coal-fired power projects, Bangladeshi officials have claimed the government in Dhaka has recently scrapped plans for 10 proposed coal plants, for reasons including their environmental impact.
With Bangladesh hosting just 766.8 MW of renewables generation capacity at present, the government wants 40% of the nation's energy to come from clean power plants by 2041.
Hero Future Energies, on its website, claims to have a 1.2 GW solar and wind power portfolio with a further 1.5 GW planned or under construction. Having announced an ambition of having 5 GW of installed capacity online next year, Hero says it has developed 500 MW of large scale solar in European and Asian nations including Bangladesh, Singapore, Vietnam, the Philippines, Indonesia and the U.K.
This content is protected by copyright and may not be reused. If you want to cooperate with us and would like to reuse some of our content, please contact: editors@pv-magazine.com.
By submitting this form you agree to pv magazine using your data for the purposes of publishing your comment.
Your personal data will only be disclosed or otherwise transmitted to third parties for the purposes of spam filtering or if this is necessary for technical maintenance of the website. Any other transfer to third parties will not take place unless this is justified on the basis of applicable data protection regulations or if pv magazine is legally obliged to do so.
You may revoke this consent at any time with effect for the future, in which case your personal data will be deleted immediately. Otherwise, your data will be deleted if pv magazine has processed your request or the purpose of data storage is fulfilled.
Further information on data privacy can be found in our Data Protection Policy.