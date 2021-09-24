Canadian manufacturer to set up 350 MW solar cell factory in New York

From pv magazine USA
New York Governor Kathy Hochul and Ubiquity Solar have announced that the Canadian PV technology company will establish solar manufacturing operations at a former IBM site in the village of Endicott in Broome County, New York.
With an investment of roughly $61 million, Ubiquity Solar will repurpose 800,000 square-feet of space at the former IBM campus. The manufacturing facility will create up to 150 highly skilled jobs once the site is fully operational, which is expected by the end of 2022.
Popular content
In the project’s first phase, it is expected that the increase in capacity will enable Ubiquity Solar to produce 1.5 MW of advanced space-grade PV cells for aerospace customers and 350 MW of utility-grade PV cells for the power generation market in 2022.
To continue reading, please visit the pv magazine USA website.
This content is protected by copyright and may not be reused. If you want to cooperate with us and would like to reuse some of our content, please contact: editors@pv-magazine.com.
By submitting this form you agree to pv magazine using your data for the purposes of publishing your comment.
Your personal data will only be disclosed or otherwise transmitted to third parties for the purposes of spam filtering or if this is necessary for technical maintenance of the website. Any other transfer to third parties will not take place unless this is justified on the basis of applicable data protection regulations or if pv magazine is legally obliged to do so.
You may revoke this consent at any time with effect for the future, in which case your personal data will be deleted immediately. Otherwise, your data will be deleted if pv magazine has processed your request or the purpose of data storage is fulfilled.
Further information on data privacy can be found in our Data Protection Policy.