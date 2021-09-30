Residential PVT heat pump from the Netherlands

Netherlands-based Triple Solar BV has unveiled a heat pump that was specifically designed to be powered exclusively by the company's photovoltaic thermal (PVT) solar panels.

Presented yesterday at Solar Solutions International in Amsterdam, in the Netherlands, the propane-cooled 3.5 kW device can be installed on both existing buildings and all-electric new buildings and, the manufacturer claims, in new builds it is suitable for smaller houses and flats of up to 100m2. For larger houses, two devices can be installed in a cascade, through a modular approach.

The 230 VAC heat pump measures 83x48x45cm and weighs in at 50kg. “It can be carried to the attic or basement in two 25kg pieces,” the company said in a statement, noting that it can be deployed into a cabinet without the need for a separate technical room. “Regular heat pumps weigh 100-120kg and it’s not legal to move them without a hoist, according to health and safety laws.”

The device works together with a 230 V, 200-liter water boiler which is activated when the outside temperature falls below zero. According to Triple Solar, this configuration enables up to 80% of gas savings on heating and domestic hot water production.

“A seasonal performance factor (SPF) of 5.6 is feasible for space heating and an SPF of 3.8 for domestic hot water,” a company spokesperson told pv magazine, referring to the average coefficient of performance of a heat pump over the full heating season. “This means that, on average over a year, every kilowatt-hour of electricity generates 5.6 kWh of heat.”

According to the company, these values ​​were measured by the Netherlands Organization for Applied Scientific Research (TNO) and were recorded in a label-of-conformity statement. “This makes Triple Solar one of the most economical heating systems available,” the spokesperson added.

The installation can be operated with a simple thermostat and monitored via the internet, without the need for wifi or WLAN cables. “The Netherlands and the rest of Europe can start to make heating more sustainable today, instead of having to wait another 15 years or so until all homes are finally suitable for gas-less heating,” Triple Solar CEO Cees Mager said.

