Emmvee sets up 3 GW solar cell and module factory in India

From pv magazine India

Karnataka-based solar manufacturer Emmvee, which currently owns and operates a 500 MW module production facility, is expanding its manufacturing capacity with the setting up of a 3 GW cell and module factory.

The new manufacturing facility will be located in Dobaspet, in the Bengaluru district of Karnataka, marking Emmvee’s second solar manufacturing investment in the state after its operational 500 MW factory.

Emmvee has already signed a memorandum of understanding with the Karnataka government to set up the cell and module manufacturing facility, which is expected to require an investment of INR 825 crore (US$110.4 million).

Currently, Emmvee manufactures mono PERC, polycrystalline, bifacial, and AC solar modules. It has manufactured and supplied more than 1.5 GW of PV modules in India to date.