Storage Highlights 2020 – Megawatt Winner: Nilar

Introducing Megawatt Winner…

In recent years, lithium-ion batteries have far overtaken nickel metal hydride (NiMH) batteries. Particular for stationary storage, lithium-ion dominates the market. Nilar, however, has come up with a NiMH solution it believes will provide significant advantages for the residential and C&I markets.

One of these advantages is increased sustainability. With a battery’s limited lifespan and the necessity for replacement, there are both waste and cost concerns. Nilar has developed a methodology which it says will allow its battery’s lifetime to be multiplied.

Nilar’s NiMH utilize a water-based electrolyte that can be regenerated. By filling the battery with oxygen, the same battery’s energy can be restored once it starts to wear out. Nilar expects an initial residential battery application to last for approximately 10 years. After application of the service, the battery could be used for another decade.

How will NiMH technology with the refilling option compare to standard lithium ion technology? “Lithium-ion batteries are common in the energy storage market because the demand for EVs has driven their development,” says Nilar. “We believe that NiMH batteries are more suitable for the energy storage market, since energy density and weight are of less concern.” While the up-front costs for their batteries are higher, their calculations result in a lower total cost of ownership after life extension.

Jury Comments

Mark Higgins: “Kudos to Nilar for developing something that holds the potential to significantly improve the longevity and sustainability of existing battery systems.”

James Frith: “Nilar’s ability to regenerate their nickel metal hydride batteries is an elegant solution to help extend project life, therefore reducing the associated manufacturing emissions. Further to this, the system can be easily recycled, making end-of-life management less of a concern.”