Chinese PV Industry Brief: Linyang builds 2.4 GW solar-wind-storage project, Jolywood begins work on 16 GW TOPCon cell factory

Shanghai-listed Linyang Energy has announced the signing of an agreement with the government of Bengbu City, in Anhui province, to build a renewable energy complex comprising a 1.5 GW solar farm, a 500 MW wind power plant, and a 400 MW/800 MWh energy storage facility. According to Linyang’s statement, the renewables projects will be integrated with local industry and will include fishpond aquaculture and agriculture. The company wants to invest around RMB10.8 billion (US$1.67 billion) in the project, which is scheduled for completion within four years. It also announced a plan to invest RMB900 million, (USD$140 million), in a 2.5 GW solar module factory in the same area as the clean power complex.

Module maker Jolywood has started construction of its new solar cell factory in Taiyuan City, Shanxi province. The 16 GW manufacturing facility will produce TOPCon solar cells and its first, 8 GW phase is expected to be completed within 24 months. Jolywood signed the agreement for the project with the government of Taiyuan in May. At end of 2020, the company had an n-type TOPCon cell capacity of 2.1 GW and module capacity of 2.7 GW, according to its finance report.

Wafer producer Zhonghuan Semiconductor has released its latest wafer prices for M6 (166mm/223mm) products, with all prices reduced by RMB0.18 per piece (US$0.028). The new price for pieces with a thickness of 170μm is RMB4.54 (US$0.70), for 165μm wafers it is RMB4.49 (US$0.692), and for 160μm, RMB4.44 (US$0.684), effective since Saturday. Lower inventory levels for Zhonghuan's G1 wafers – for which production has been scaled back – and for its popular G12 products, have ensured their price has not been altered.