NanoPV to open US manufacturing plant

From pv magazine USA

NanoPV Solar, a New Jersey-based crystalline silicon and thin-film solar panel manufacturer, has announced plans to open up a new production line and distribution facility about 150 miles south of Atlanta.

The company will operate in an existing 56,000-square-foot facility in Americus, Georgia. It will invest an estimated $36 million in the facility, which is expected to create around 500 jobs. Positions will be available in solar manufacturing, quality control, operations and maintenance, research and development, and marketing.

NanoPV operates crystalline silicon and thin-film silicon solar panel manufacturing facilities, as well as solar farms that use its technologies, in a range of global locations.

A recent report from the Southern Alliance for Clean Energy (SACE) projected that, within the next five years, Georgia will surpass North Carolina, the long-time leader in installed solar capacity in the southern United States, in both total installed capacity and on a solar watts per customer basis. In 2020, Florida surpassed North Carolina in terms of total installed capacity and South Carolina eclipsed it on the solar watts per customer ratio.

In September 2019, Q Cells opened a new factory in Dalton, Georgia. The facility has the capacity to produce 12,000 PV modules per day and 1.7 GW per year.

NanoPV has yet to reveal the annual production capacity of its new Americus facility.