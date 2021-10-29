Solar Power Mexico ready to take off

From pv magazine Mexico
Mexico's largest event for the PV industry — Solar Power Mexico — will take place at the Centro Citibanamex in Mexico City from 9 to 11 November.
The details of the exhibition and its series were presented in an online press conference that was held yesterday morning.
“In the current situation that the national and international energy agenda is experiencing, the main goal of Solar Power México is to help the country take advantage of its full renewable energy potential through technology transfer and specialized knowledge, the generation of business and investment opportunities,” said Thorsten Hofmann, the director of the fair. “It also wants to provide an ideal space to enable decision-makers to discuss the energy policies necessary to turn Mexico into a global solar energy hub.”
Popular content
“We join this initiative to develop knowledge, the best proposals and promote political dialogue around innovation and sustainable development in order to seek technical solutions, viability of public policies,” said Hans Blomeier, director of the Konrad Adenauer Foundation in Mexico.
Israel Hurtado, president of the Mexican Hydrogen Association, said the organization is currently seeking to be part of the solution in the fight against climate change, the promotion of renewable energy sources, the energy transition, and the path towards a circular and hydrogen economy. “Solar Power Mexico may gather all those involved in developing solar energy and hydrogen in Mexico,” he affirmed.
During the virtual conference, it was reported that the event will see the participation of 100 exhibitors from Mexico and other regions presenting the technological innovations and trends in the industry. The conference program will offer more than 40 panels and workshops.
This content is protected by copyright and may not be reused. If you want to cooperate with us and would like to reuse some of our content, please contact: editors@pv-magazine.com.
By submitting this form you agree to pv magazine using your data for the purposes of publishing your comment.
Your personal data will only be disclosed or otherwise transmitted to third parties for the purposes of spam filtering or if this is necessary for technical maintenance of the website. Any other transfer to third parties will not take place unless this is justified on the basis of applicable data protection regulations or if pv magazine is legally obliged to do so.
You may revoke this consent at any time with effect for the future, in which case your personal data will be deleted immediately. Otherwise, your data will be deleted if pv magazine has processed your request or the purpose of data storage is fulfilled.
Further information on data privacy can be found in our Data Protection Policy.