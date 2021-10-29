Tesla orders 45 GWh of EV batteries from CATL

From pv magazine USA

Chinese media reported that Tesla ordered 45 GWh of lithium iron phosphate (LFP) batteries from Chinese battery producer CATL. The batteries reportedly will be used for the automaker’s Model 3 and the Model Y.

The reports calculated that the 45 GWh would be enough to support production of 800,000 vehicles, which is more than Tesla’s sales through the first three quarters of 2021 (625,000 units). The news outlet pegged the battery capacity of the two models at 55 kWh and 60 kWh.

On October 28, CATL broke ground on a new lithium-ion battery production base in Yichun, east China’s Jiangxi Province. The first phase of the project involves an investment of around $2.1 billion to build a 50 GWh lithium-ion battery production base.

