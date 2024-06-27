pv magazine covers Africa Energy Forum in Barcelona

From pv magazine France

The 26th edition of the Africa Energy Forum (AEF) kicked off Tuesday at the Fira de Montjuïc in Barcelona. For four days, from June 25 to 28, more than 2,000 decision-makers are gathering around the theme: “The energy systems of the future, balancing the needs of Africa with global objectives.”

Concretely, governments, utilities and regulators in Africa are brought together with financial institutions, banks, energy developers, technology providers, EPCs and energy industry professionals. Some 150 exhibitors are attending the event and more than 300 invited speakers are participating in round table discussions.

Popular content

While renewable energy has a prominent place in the discussions, the AEF also offers a whole program focused on gas. The opening conference, in which pv magazine participated, asked the question: “The African gas dilemma: is it a factor of transition or not?“

Although no clear-cut conclusion can be drawn, it seems obvious that with only 5% of global greenhouse gas emissions, Africa does not present the same energy transition challenges as Europe, which accounts for 15%. Above all, reserves and their exploitation are mainly linked to exports to more polluting economies and around two-thirds of new fossil fuel projects developed on the continent are carried out by foreign multinationals.

“It will be possible for Africa to do without fossil fuels when the rest of the world does without them,” summarizes Dan Croft of the International Finance Corporation, a subsidiary of the World Bank.