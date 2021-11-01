Germany has installed 4 GW of PV so far this year

Wind power capacity grew by 1.4 GW in the first nine months of this year.

From pv magazine Germany

Germany registered the addition of 406.4 MW of new PV capacity in September, according to the latest figures from federal network agency the Bundesnetzagentur.

This compares to 434.5 MW in August this year, and 388 MW in September 2020.

In the first nine months of 2021, developers connected over 4 GW of solar to the grid, compared to 3.5 GW in the same period a year earlier. The country's cumulative solar capacity topped 56.5 GW at the end of September.

More than 321.6 MW of September's new capacity was attributable to rooftop and ground-mounted systems up to 750 kW in size and built under the FIT scheme.



The Bundesnetzagentur also published new compensation rates which will begin this month. The monthly decrease of solar subsidies remains at 1.4% while fixed feed-in tariffs for rooftop systems will range between €0.0714/kWh and €0.0543/kWh, depending on system size.