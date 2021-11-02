Ingeteam showcases three-phase inverter for commercial and utility scale projects

Spanish inverter manufacturer Ingeteam has launched a three-phase string inverter for commercial, industrial and large scale solar projects.



Dubbed Ingecon Sun Storage 100TL, the inverter has an efficiency of 98.8% and a European efficiency rating of 98.1%. The device also features maximum DC voltage of 1,100 V and an input voltage range of 570-850 V.

It measures 920x705x315mm, weighs in at 80kg and, according to the manufacturer, can ensure high power density despite its small size. “This three-phase converter has a nominal power of 100 kW, which is capable of supplying up to 50 degrees Celsius of ambient temperature,” the company explained. “This makes it the optimal solution for solar self-consumption systems with batteries on an industrial scale.”

The new product can operate at an ambient operating temperature comprised between -25 degrees Celsius and 60 degrees Celsius and at an altitude of up to 3,000m. It also features IP65 protection and a cooling technique based on forced ventilation. “This new product features, as standard, wifi and ethernet communications, protection against short-circuits and AC overloads, a DC disconnector and type-II surge arresters against DC and AC overvoltage,” the manufacturer stated.

Popular content

The inverter comes with a standard five-year warranty which is extendable up to 25 years. It is claimed to be compatible with all battery technologies, including lithium-ion, lead-acid, flow, and nickel-cadmium storage systems. “In addition, thanks to Ingeteam's Energy Management System (EMS), in solar self-consumption installations with batteries on an industrial scale, it is possible to control the operation of both the photovoltaic inverter and the battery inverter while establishing communication with a wattmeter at the point of connection with the grid and to the electric vehicle charging point,” the company emphasized.

The new product will be presented at the Genera trade show, which will be held in Madrid between November 16 and 18.