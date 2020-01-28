Ingeteam unveils new residential hybrid inverter

Spanish inverter manufacturer Ingeteam has launched a new residential inverter with an efficiency of over 98% that features a battery input and two more inputs for PV panels.

The company said its new hybrid device includes a maximum power point tracking system, which makes it ideal for east/west oriented rooftop PV systems.

The new inverter, dubbed Ingecom Sun Storage 1Play TL M, is also equipped with an energy management system that, according to the company, can make the PV system operate under advanced operating modes for higher levels of self-consumption.

Ingeteam also stressed that its new device is suitable for both grid-connected and off-grid solar power generators. “In this latter case, the hybrid inverter is responsible for generating the grid. For grid-connected systems, the inverter features a back-up functionality so that, in the event of a grid outage, the critical loads can be powered from the batteries and PV panels,” the company stated.

It also explained that the hybrid inverter, which will be available with power outputs of 3 kW and 6 kW, is compatible with most lead-acid and lithium-ion batteries that are made by leading storage specialists. The product has a five-year warranty, extendable for up to 25 years.

The company plans to start production of the new inverters in May.

In October, Ingeteam had also launched the Ingeco Sun 160 TL, its first 1500 V (DC) three-phase string inverter for megawatt scale PV installations.