Chinese PV Industry Brief: TBEA wants to set up 400,000 MT polysilicon production

Polysilicon maker and inverter company TBEA announced on Thursday that it signed a deal with the administration of Baotou City, in the Inner Mongolia province, to build a 400,000 MT factory and develop 5 GW of renewable energy projects. The RMB 6 billion ($930 million) manufacturing facility will be built in two 200,00o MT phases. Construction on the first phase will start in one month and completion is scheduled within 12 months. As for the large-scale projects, TBEA said they would be solar, wind and storage facilities.

Meanwhile, Taiwanese market research company EnergyTrend reported that this week polysilicon for monocrystalline products rose to RMB 270 per kg, with a weekly increase of 0.37% over last week. Polysilicon prices outside mainland China, which are in US dollars, rose to $36.874 per kg, 0.4% higher than last week. The company also said there were no substantial changes for glass, wafer, cell and module prices.

