Chinese PV Industry Brief: Two major deals for PV production equipment

JSG, the Zhejiang-based semiconductor material manufacturing equipment maker, yesterday announced it will provide PV wafer manufacturer Shuangliang Eco-Energy with several furnaces for the production of monocrystalline ingots. The value of the supply deal is RMB2.24 billion ($350 million). The furnaces will be installed at Shuangliang’s 20 GW facility in Inner Mongolia. The factory also hosts 20 GW of wafer production. JSG said the equipment will be delivered in May.

PV production equipment provider Jinchen Machinery today said it has sold four automation lines for PV module production, and eight double-layer electric heating laminators to module manufacturer Yingli. Jinchen said the equipment to be shipped will have a combined annual production capacity of 3.5 GW.

