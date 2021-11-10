Turkey deployed 992 MW of solar in first ten months of 2021

The Turkish grid operator TEIAS has reported that around 992 MWac of new PV systems were connected to the grid in Turkey in the first ten months of 2021.
Around 125 MW of this new capacity was registered in October alone, and brought the country's cumulative installed solar power capacity to 7,658.6 MW.
In 2020, the newly installed PV capacity had reached 672 MW while in 2019, new PV additions had totaled 932 MW.
The Turkish PV market is currently being driven by self-consumption and net-metered rooftop PV. Turkey introduced net metering in May 2020 and the market has responded by starting to shift away from the megawatt-sized projects which have traditionally dominated.
The Solar Energy Roadmap report published by the Turkish PV association in 2019 predicted the nation could install 38 GW of solar by 2030. A separate study, published by the Istanbul-based Shura Energy Transition Center, in May 2018, had predicted solar could pass 20 GW by 2026.
