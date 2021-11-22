First Solar signs multi-year deals for 5.4 GW of modules

From pv magazine USA

First Solar said that both Lightsource bp and bp placed multi-year orders for up to 5.4 GW combined of First Solar’s thin film photovoltaic solar modules.

As part of the deal, Lightsource bp and bp ordered roughly 4.4 GWdc of modules, with options for an additional 1 GWdc.

Lightsource bp agreed to buy up to 4.3 GWdc of modules for its U.S. utility-scale projects. Integrated energy company bp will buy up to 1.1 GWdc to power their projects being developed by Lightsource bp. Planned deployments for both companies include projects in Arkansas, Kentucky, Ohio, Pennsylvania, and Texas.

Popular content

The framework agreements are the largest in First Solar’s history, and will provide modules for delivery between 2023 and 2025. Under the agreement, First Solar has firm orders for 1.55 GWdc of modules in 2023, 1.3 GWdc in 2024, and 1.55 GWdc in 2025.

To keep reading, please visit our US website.