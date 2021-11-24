Romania allocates $63.7 million for solar rebates in 2022

Romania‘s Ministry of Environment has allocated RON280 million ($63.7 million) for the Casa Verde Fotovoltaice (green PV home) scheme to support residential solar installations under the country’s net metering regime. In 2020, the budget for the scheme was RON252 million.

The program is being run by Romania’s Environment Fund Administration (AFM), the state funding body for environmental protection. It provides rebates for installations larger than 3 kW in size, which cover up to 90% of the array costs, provided that the grant does not exceed RON20,000 for conventional projects and RON25,000 for projects in isolated areas.

Applications may be submitted by homeowners, through their installers, by December 16.

The scheme had been temporarily suspended last year, due to alleged fraud that the Romanian authorities are currently investigating. In February, the Romanian government had introduced new provisions to improve the installation process and settlement of rebate payments under the scheme.

Romania's net metering regulations, which apply to all systems up to 100 kW in size, include fiscal incentives for owners of PV systems with capacities of up to 27 kW. Under the scheme, owners of renewable energy power systems are entitled to sell power surplus to the country’s four power distributors – Enel, CEZ, Eon and Electrica – at a rate that is set by the energy regulator ANRE, depending on the distributor.

According to the latest statistics from the International Renewable Energy Agency, Romania had 1,387 MW of solar installed at the end of 2020, which is 11 MW less than the capacity it had at the end of the previous year.