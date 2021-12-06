Canadian BIPV module maker releases 790 W panel

Mitrex Integrated Solar Technology, a Canadian building-integrated PV module producer, has released a new 790 W panel with a power conversion efficiency of 19.5%.

The Mega HP M790-M1F module is the company's most powerful product. It combines two 395 W panels fused in a single device. It is built with 144 monocrystalline cells with an efficiency of 22.5%, 3.2 mm tempered glass, and an IP68 enclosure.

The panel measures 2,036 mm x 1,992 mm x 40 mm and weighs in at 42 kg. It can operate with a system voltage of 1,000 V and has a power temperature coefficient of -0.36% per degree Celsius. The open-circuit voltage is 96.2 V and the short-circuit current is 9.86 A.

“During the first year, Mitrex warrants the actual power output of the products will be no less than 97% of the labeled power output,” a company spokesperson told pv magazine. “From year two to year 25, the actual annual power decline will be no more than .7% by the end of year 25. By the end of year 25, the actual power output will be no less than 80% of the labeled power output.”

Popular content

Mitrex produces the panels at its facility in Toronto. It said it is using its patented anti-reflecting technology, which involves color-treating the glass through pigments that are fused into the glass itself.

“The glass coating materials are characterized by high solar transmittance, minimal absorption, and increased durability,” the manufacturer said on its website, in reference to the colored layers. “Treated glass can have reflective, semi-reflective, or matte surfaces, depending on the product’s aesthetic requirements.”

Mitrex also makes smaller solar modules, as well as PV facades, solar cladding, solar glass and BIPV systems.