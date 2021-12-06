Invergy to set up residential-solar inverter factory in India

From pv magazine India

London-based inverter and battery company Invergy, which this year launched its hybrid solar inverters in India, is targeting residential arrays with 3-12 kW products for use in single and three-phase set-ups.

As part of its push for Indian customers, the company will build an inverter factory in Noida, Uttar Pradesh by May which will be able to manufacture 5 MW of products annually.

Invergy director Deepak Pandey told pv magazine: “Our product line is not in competition with other inverter brands present in India. Ours are next-generation inverters with features that have not been introduced in India 'till today. These are IP65-compatible units compatible with both lithium-ion and lead-acid batteries. Currently, the inverters available in the Indian market are mostly compatible with only [a] lead-acid or lithium battery.”

“Our inverters are scalable. So, you can get 50 kW output by placing 5 kW inverters in ten rows in parallel. You can connect up to 16 … rows. The maximum capacity, in that case, will be somewhere around 75 kW, with 5 kW units. The best part is, our single-phase inverters can be connected in three-phase mode and give a three-phase output.”

Invergy lays claim to 10 MW of manufacturing capacity catering to the residential solar market in Europe, West Africa, Dubai, and India.

“We want to manufacture in India as the response from the Indian market is good,” added Pandey. “Also, the Make in India concept is there. The increased [customs] duties on the import of completely-built units is among other reasons [for our expansion in India].”