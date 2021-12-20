Rwanda seeks consultants for off-grid PV tender

The Development Bank of Rwanda (BRD) is seeking consultants to prepare the third bidding round of the $48.9 million Renewable Energy Fund (REF), an initiative aimed at deploying photovoltaic and mini-hydro mini-grids across the country.

Through this new tender, the Rwandan authorities want to build hybrid mini-grids coupled to battery storage and with an installed power of 10 kW to 1 MW, with most of the projects being expected not to exceed the 100 kW threshold.

“The objective of the consultancy services is to provide expert technical and engineering services to BRD for: (a) appraisal of pre-feasibility and feasibility studies and loan applications for renewable energy mini-grid investment projects that are submitted to BRD by developers seeking REF financing; (b) implementation supervision of mini-grid projects financed by BRD; and (c) related technical assistance for sector strengthening,” the tender document reads. “Specifically, the consultant is required to evaluate the efficacy, veracity, and viability of investment project proposals through document reviews and site visits.”

Popular content

Interested consultants may submit their applications by December 30.

According to the International Renewable Energy Agency, Rwanda had around 31 MW of installed solar power at the end of 2020. No new PV capacity was deployed in the sub-Saharan country over the past three years. Total power generation capacity currently reaches only 259 MW and only 35% of the population has access to electricity.