TotalEnergies switches on 61 MW/61 MWh battery in France

From pv magazine France

French energy giant TotalEnergies has commissioned France's largest battery.

Located at its Etablissement des Flandres facility in Dunkirk, in northern France, the battery has an installed capacity of 61 MW and a total storage capacity of 61 MWh. It is made up of 27 2.5 MWh containers designed and assembled by Saft, TotalEnergies' battery subsidiary, which develops advanced batteries for industry.

The project was secured by TotalEnergies through a tender held by French grid operator Réseau de Transport d’Electricité (RTE) in February 2020. The first 25 MW unit of the storage project was finalized in January 2021.

The battery is intended to provide the national grid with electricity, especially in winter, and to guarantee the security of the network by serving as a primary reserve.

“With the success of this project and Saft's expertise in batteries for energy storage, TotalEnergies intends to deploy its storage solutions in countries where the company is actively developing renewable energies,” said Vincent Stoquart, TotalEnergies' senior vice president of renewables.