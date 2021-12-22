TotalEnergies switches on 61 MW/61 MWh battery in France

From pv magazine France
French energy giant TotalEnergies has commissioned France's largest battery.
Located at its Etablissement des Flandres facility in Dunkirk, in northern France, the battery has an installed capacity of 61 MW and a total storage capacity of 61 MWh. It is made up of 27 2.5 MWh containers designed and assembled by Saft, TotalEnergies' battery subsidiary, which develops advanced batteries for industry.
The project was secured by TotalEnergies through a tender held by French grid operator Réseau de Transport d’Electricité (RTE) in February 2020. The first 25 MW unit of the storage project was finalized in January 2021.
Popular content
The battery is intended to provide the national grid with electricity, especially in winter, and to guarantee the security of the network by serving as a primary reserve.
“With the success of this project and Saft's expertise in batteries for energy storage, TotalEnergies intends to deploy its storage solutions in countries where the company is actively developing renewable energies,” said Vincent Stoquart, TotalEnergies' senior vice president of renewables.
This content is protected by copyright and may not be reused. If you want to cooperate with us and would like to reuse some of our content, please contact: editors@pv-magazine.com.
By submitting this form you agree to pv magazine using your data for the purposes of publishing your comment.
Your personal data will only be disclosed or otherwise transmitted to third parties for the purposes of spam filtering or if this is necessary for technical maintenance of the website. Any other transfer to third parties will not take place unless this is justified on the basis of applicable data protection regulations or if pv magazine is legally obliged to do so.
You may revoke this consent at any time with effect for the future, in which case your personal data will be deleted immediately. Otherwise, your data will be deleted if pv magazine has processed your request or the purpose of data storage is fulfilled.
Further information on data privacy can be found in our Data Protection Policy.