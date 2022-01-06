Uzbekistan launches tender for 300 MW solar park

Uzbekistan's Ministry of Energy has launched a tender to build a 300 MW solar power plant in the Guzar district of the country's Kashkadarya region.

The selected developers will have to build a 220kV high–voltage dual circuit transmission line of approximately 1.5 kilometers in length to supply power from the new PV project to the nearest substation. Interested developers have until March 30 to submit their applications.

The government is conducting the tender with the support of the Asian Development Bank, as part of a solar program developed with the lender. The government is also holding other tenders for 900 MW of PV capacity with the support of International Finance Corp.

Popular content

Uzbekistan aims to deploy 8 GW of solar by 2030. According to the latest statistics from the International Renewable Energy Agency, the country had only installed 4 MW of solar by the end of 2020. The country did not register any new capacity additions last year.