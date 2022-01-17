Switzerland’s largest solar park planned to power refinery

From pv magazine Germany
Switzerland-based Varo Energy Group and Groupe E have announced the construction of the largest photovoltaic ground-mounted system in the country to date.
The facility will have a capacity of 7.7MW and will rely on 19,000 solar modules of the latest generation from the Swiss Center for Electronics and Microtechnology (CSEM).
The photovoltaic power plant is being built in the immediate vicinity of the refinery operated by Varo in an industrial area in Cressier. The solar power will be fed directly into the refinery's medium-voltage grid.
The estimated annual generation is 8.4GWh, which is expected to cover more than 60% of the refinery's electricity requirements. The completion of the photovoltaic system is scheduled for November 2022. According to the companies, the investment costs amount to around 6.5 million CHF (US$7.1 million).
Upon completion of the plant, the area will be accessible to wildlife. In addition, further measures to preserve biodiversity are planned, which are intended to protect birds and mammals. Due to the existing high hedges and trees, the solar park is then hardly visible.
