New rooftop PV bracket for sloped tile roofs

Italian mounting system specialist Sun Age Srl has developed a special bracket for rooftop PV installations on sloped tile rooftops. It claims the K100D00 bracket can reduce installation times by up to 80%, while avoiding holes and rooftop leakage risks. It is printed on galvanized sheet metal and is shaped like a classic roof tile. The company is now making the brackets at its facility in Marostica, in the northern Italian region of Veneto. “This shape allows for the best arrangement of the bracket inside all the roofing membranes developed with tiles, allowing a quick installation while keeping the characteristics intact aesthetics and physics of the structure,” a company spokesperson told pv magazine. The stainless steel bracket can be deployed by quickly cleaning the cover surface and removing undesired material underneath. It can then be fixed onto the surface with dowels or glue. “This methodology allows not to drill the roof, guaranteeing the tightness of the atmospheric agents of the waterproofing layer,” the spokesperson said, noting that the bracket weighs just 1.19 kg.

Sun Age said the bracket can be used in combination with mounting structures from any manufacturer and with all types of PV modules, including larger, high-power solar panels. “The larger is the panel the bigger is the number of brackets that needs to be installed,” the spokesperson said.

The solar modules can be fixed directly on the bracket with special pins.

“Developing a system in this way leads to having the maximum possibility of customizing the brackets, allowing perfect adherence to customer requirements,” the spokesperson said.

Sun Age has the capacity to produce around 3,000 brackets per month. It is available in Italy and various European markets.

“It costs around €11 ($12.40) per piece and significantly reduces the installation time,” the spokesperson said.