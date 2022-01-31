India’s NTPC tenders 500 MW/3,000 MWh of energy storage projects

From pv magazine India
NTPC Renewable Energy Limited, a wholly-owned subsidiary of NTPC Limited, has invited global bids to develop interstate transmission system (ISTS) connected energy storage solutions of a cumulative 500 MW with 3,000 MWh of storage capacity anywhere in India. The projects shall be awarded through international competitive bidding followed by reverse auction.
NTPC REL will sign a 25-year energy storage service agreement on an annual fixed charge basis with the selected developers.
The developer is required to set up an energy storage project on a “build-own-operate” (BOO) basis. The energy storage system shall be charged by the renewable power generated by NTPC REL from any of its projects. NTPC REL shall utilize the energy storage facility on an “on-demand” basis to meet its round-the-clock renewable power supply requirements during the peak and off-peak hours.
The project size will be a minimum of 100 MW/600 MWh. Bidders can quote capacities as follows: 100 MW/600 MWh; 200 MW/1,200 MWh; 300 MW/1,800 MWh; 400 MW/2,400 MWh; and 500 MW/3,000 MWh.
“Already commissioned projects will not be considered. Projects under construction or projects which are not yet commissioned will, however, be considered in case these projects are not already accepted under any other Central or State Schemes,” states the tender document.
