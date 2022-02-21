Schneider Electric purchases controlling stake in EnergySage

From pv magazine USA

Schneider Electric, a specialist in the digital transformation of energy management and automation, purchased a controlling stake in EnergySage, an online comparison-shopping marketplace for rooftop solar, energy storage, project financing, and community solar.

EnergySage was founded in 2009 with funding from the U.S. Department of Energy’s Sun-Shot program, with the goal of helping to make solar and other renewable energy options affordable to all Americans.

Schneider Electric focuses on products for sustainability and efficiency including XW Pro and SW hybrid inverters, MPPT charge controllers, power distribution panels, InsightHome and InsightFacility edge devices, as well as accessories. Three years ago, Schneider Electric pulled out of the utility-scale segment in order to strengthen its profile in the residential and C&I space, hence its interest in EnergySage.

EnergySage is designed to inform smarter energy decisions through education, transparency, and choice, while helping hundreds of solar installation companies, equipment manufacturers, financiers, and service providers grow their businesses. Since its founding in 2009, EnergySage has grown and expanded–taking on new markets. In 2019 it hit the milestone of 10 million visitors, and in 2020 expanded into the community solar market.

The capital from the acquisition is expected to allow EnergySage to accelerate its growth and product innovation. In addition to growing its rooftop solar and community solar marketplace solutions for residential and commercial customers, EnergySage said it plans to develop new solutions for high-efficiency HVAC, smart home devices, and other clean energy products and services, and aims to scale its business globally.