Belgium hits 7GW milestone

From pv magazine France
Belgium installed around 850MW of new PV systems last year, according to new figures released by the Belgian association Energie Commune, which was formerly known as Association belge pour la Promotion des Energies Renouvelables (APERe).
For comparison, the newly installed PV capacities for 2020, 2019, and 2018, were 1,010MW, 544MW, and 367MW, respectively.
With last year's new additions, Belgium reached a cumulative installed PV capacity of over 7GW.
According to Belgian grid operator Elia, solar was able to produce more than 7TWh of power last year, thus covering about 8% of total electricity consumption in Belgium, which in 2021 reached 85 TWh.
