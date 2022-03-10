KKR may acquire Albioma

From pv magazine France

US investor KKR is considering the acquisition of French renewable energy company Albioma.

“Following market rumors, Albioma confirms that it is conducting preliminary discussions with KKR,” said the French independent energy producer, which operates solar, geothermal and biomass plants.

Bloomberg had reported on March 8 that the US private equity group could take over Albioma for around €1.1 billion, as part of its strategy of expansion in the field of renewable energies. Present in France since 2002, KKR has so far invested more than €10 billion in France.

Popular content

The article boosted Albioma's shares on the Paris Stock Exchange by nearly 10%. “There is no certainty that these discussions will succeed,” Albioma stated.

After the takeover, this week, of French developer Reden Solar by a consortium led by the Australian fund Macquarie, the interest of investors in renewable energy producers has increased in recent months, against a backdrop of improving regulations for the PV energy source.