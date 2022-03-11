Solar caravan powering the electric vehicle that tows it

The Lucerne University of Applied Sciences and Arts in Switzerland is currently developing a butterfly-shaped solar-powered mobile home that is able to recharge the electric vehicle that tows it and all the equipment inside the vehicle.

The PV system, when completely unfolded, can reach a surface of up to 80m2 thanks to the “butterfly wings” that can be deployed on both its sides. “The SolarButterly is being constructed with highly advanced materials including waste plastic gathered at sea and transformed through a unique process to be used as the main building material of the Butterfly,” the university said in a statement.

The solar modules for the SolarButterfly wings were supplied by Chinese manufacturer Longi, which is a major partner in the project.

The SolarButterfly is expected to travel around the world from May and to visit more than 1,000 locations hosting projects focusing on slowing climate change. The project will be implemented in phases starting with 22,000 kilometers across 32 countries in Europe,” the statement reads. “According to the planned route, the SolarButterfly will then visit five other continents finishing in Paris on December 12, 2025, just in time for the tenth anniversary of the climate agreement.”

Popular content

During the trip, the SolarButterfly will also integrate a small TV studio to record and disseminate reports on sustainable solutions and pioneers via social media. “It will also be a highly energy efficient space with solar heated water and rainwater collection and purification for drinking,” the university explained.

