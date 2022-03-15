Czechia allocates $177m for solar rebates

Czechia's Ministry of Industry and Trade has announced it has earmarked CZK4 billion ($177.1 million) to support PV projects not exceeding 1MW in size, through rebates.

The funds were taken from the country's National Recovery Plan in an effort to reduce energy dependence on Russia, the government said in a statement.



A call to select eligible projects will be launched on March 22 and applications may be sent by June 30. Solar-plus-storage projects will also be entitled to participate.

The rebate for a solar installation will not exceed 35% and that for a storage system may not be higher than 50%.

In 2021, the Czech authorities allocated CZK4.5 billion for the rebate scheme. In December, however, the State Environmental Fund of Czechia postponed the deadline to submit applications. ​”The deadline for projects up to 1MWp has been extended because, currently, the allocation was not filled, meaning the interest for ground-mounted projects up to 1MWp was lower than the ministry expected,” Jan Krčmář, chairman of the Czech Solar Association, told pv magazine.

According to the International Renewable Energy Agency, Czechia had 2,073MW of installed solar power at the end of 2020, 13MW less than it had at the end of 2019. The nation has also provided incentives for rooftop PV through a Green Savings Program and to solar-plus-storage projects through a separate, dedicated scheme.