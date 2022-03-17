New solar tiles from Denmark

Danish BIPV module manufacturer Dansk Solenergi ApS has unveiled two new solar tiles for applications in residential projects.

“The two new products are manufactured at our facility in Denmark,” the company's chief financial officer, Martín Rivadeneira, told pv magazine. “Our production capacity is currently 40MW per year.”

One of the two products is a dark grey tile named CFR G24BCM5. It measures 1,610x400x5.5mm and has a weight of 6.5kg. It features a power output of 70W and a power conversion efficiency of 18.15%. Its open-circuit voltage is 16.09V and the short-circuit current is 5.57A.

The other 70W tile is called CFR 6725R190 and features a terracotta color and the same other characteristics as the gray tile apart from that its efficiency is slightly lower, at 16.7%.

Both products can operate with a maximum system voltage of 1,000V and come with IP65 protection, a 25-year linear power output guarantee, and a 12-year product guarantee. The operating temperature coefficient is -0.34% per degree Celsius.

According to Dansk Solenergi, the new products are ideal for use on heritage buildings, new residential complexes, architectural projects, churches, and building facades. Different tile patterns and colors can be developed by the company and adapted to different customer requirements.

The tiles are based on a monocrystalline all-contact solar cell technology provided by Singapore-headquartered solar manufacturer Maxeon Solar Technologies Ltd. “Each cell has an area of 155cm2 and weighs around 6.6 grams,” Rivadeneira said. In October, however, the company had stated it was considering switching to back-contact devices in the future. “The company's patented coloring technology can be adapted to any production line,” a spokesperson said at the time.

“Danish solar energy is still looking for investors and partners to start large scale production,” Rivadeneira added, reiterating a concept expressed in October.