World’s largest solar tree record smashed

From pv magazine India
Guinness World Records has confirmed the world's largest solar tree has been installed in India.
The construction, which has 309.83m2 of solar panel surface, has been constructed at the Centre of Excellence for Farm Machinery, Ludhiana, in Punjab by the Central Mechanical Engineering Research Institute, which is part of the government's Council of Scientific and Industrial Research.
Popular content
The structure, which has smashed the previous solar tree record of 67m2 of panel surface, has a generation capacity of 53.6kWp and can generate an estimated 160-200kWh per day.
Harish Hirani, director of the Central Mechanical Engineering Research Institute, said: “These solar trees have wide applications such as distributed power generation to cater [to] the needs of different integrated farming activities of charging e-tractors, e-power tillers, and EV [electric vehicle] charging stations; running agriculture pumps for irrigation needs; solar-based cooking systems for food preparation at the farm site; and powering the cold storage needs of the farm produce, thereby increasing the shelf life [of the goods].”
This content is protected by copyright and may not be reused. If you want to cooperate with us and would like to reuse some of our content, please contact: editors@pv-magazine.com.
By submitting this form you agree to pv magazine using your data for the purposes of publishing your comment.
Your personal data will only be disclosed or otherwise transmitted to third parties for the purposes of spam filtering or if this is necessary for technical maintenance of the website. Any other transfer to third parties will not take place unless this is justified on the basis of applicable data protection regulations or if pv magazine is legally obliged to do so.
You may revoke this consent at any time with effect for the future, in which case your personal data will be deleted immediately. Otherwise, your data will be deleted if pv magazine has processed your request or the purpose of data storage is fulfilled.
Further information on data privacy can be found in our Data Protection Policy.