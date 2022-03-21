Floating solar-plus-hydroelectric project planned on Indian dam

From pv magazine India
Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation has invited bids to develop a hybrid power plant combining 1.5MW of hydroelectric generation capacity with 100MW of floating solar at the Morbe Dam on the Dhavari river, in the Raigad district of the Indian state of Maharashtra.
The floating solar plant will be installed in three phases, with 40MW, 30MW, and a final 30MW of generation capacity.
The developer for the cumulative 101.5MW of grid-connected renewable energy projects will be selected through a tariff-based, competitive bidding process with a ceiling tariff fixed at INR3.90/kWh ($0.051). The municipal authority will sign a 25-year power purchase agreement (PPA) with the successful developer.
“The required generation of electricity per annum shall be 10.8 million units from the hydroelectric plant and 208.8 million units from the floating solar energy project,” the tender document stated.
The hydroelectric power plant must be commissioned within 25 months of signing the PPA. The commissioning timeline for the floating solar plant is within 17 months from the PPA signature.
