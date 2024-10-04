The Hydrogen Stream: 20 GW of electrolysis project reached final investment decision

The International Energy Agency (IEA) said that the global hydrogen demand reached 97 Mt in 2023, an increase of 2.5% compared to 2022. “Demand remains concentrated in refining and the chemical sector and is principally covered by hydrogen produced from unabated fossil fuels. As in previous years, low-emissions hydrogen played only a marginal role, with production of less than 1 Mt in 2023,” said the agency in its latest report. Blue and green hydrogen production could reach 49 Mtpa by 2030 based on announced projects, a year-on-year 30% increase. “This strong growth has been mostly driven by electrolysis projects, with announced electrolysis capacity amounting to almost 520 GW.” The number of projects that have reached a final investment decision (FID) doubled compared with last year to reach 3.4 Mtpa, representing a fivefold increase. “This is split roughly evenly between electrolysis (1.9 Mtpa) and fossil fuels with carbon capture, utilization and storage (CCUS) (1.5 Mtpa).” The announced electrolyzer capacity, which reached FID, stands at 20 GW globally, of which 6.5 GW reached FID over the last 12 months alone. China accounts for more than 40% of global FIDs.

Mitsubishi Power will supply a 30% hydrogen co-firing gas turbine to a power plant in Sarawak, Malaysia. This cutting-edge technology can burn 30% hydrogen and 70% natural gas. Last year, the Malaysian government outlined plans for three low-carbon hydrogen hubs in Sarawak State by 2027, featuring a green hydrogen production plant in Kuching by 2025 and two Bintulu plants by 2027 for export.

The Fraunhofer Institute for Solar Energy Systems ISE has investigated the production and supply costs of hydrogen in and from Colombia, focusing on three regions: Cartagena/Barranquilla, Cali and La Guajira. Cartagena and Barranquilla “show a good infrastructure and offer potential synergies with the existing industries, making it suitable for the production of green methanol,” while the La Guajira region evidences excellent potential for both wind and solar energy plants. “The third region of Valle del Cauca near Cali has good photovoltaic potential and locally available CO2 sources so that the production of green methanol and other hydrocarbons such as dimethyl ether or sustainable aviation fuels would be feasible here,” said the German institutions in a report written on behalf of the Federation of German Industries (BDI) and the World Energy Council (WEC).

Yara International opened its new ammonia import terminal in Brunsbüttel, Germany, with a capacity of up to three million tonnes of low-emission ammonia. “This would correspond to 530,000 tonnes of hydrogen or around 5% of the total European hydrogen target for 2030,” said the Norwegian company, explaining that hydrogen could be used by the agricultural, chemical, and steel sectors.