Netherlands sets €13bn budget for 2022 SDE+ program, green hydrogen included for first time

The Dutch government announced on Wednesday that the budget for the 2022 SDE++ program for large scale renewable energy projects will be €13 billion, the highest sum ever devoted to the scheme to date.
Starting from this year, the scheme will also be open to green hydrogen facilities that are directly linked to wind or solar parks, and industrial electrification projects based on hybrid glass furnaces. Furthermore, the Dutch authorities have decided to extend the construction timeframe for geothermal and CO2 capture and storage (CCS) projects.
“I am pleased that a substantial budget is available for the upscaling of renewable energy and other sustainable technologies,” said the Dutch minister of climate and energy, Rob Jetten. “This is not only necessary to become more sustainable more quickly and to achieve our climate goals but also to reduce our dependence on the import of fossil fuels as quickly as possible.”
Popular content
In the latest round of the program, the Dutch government selected 3,426 PV projects with a combined capacity of 3,535MW.
The Netherlands could reach between 38GW and 125GW of total installed solar capacity by 2050, according to a recent report by Netbeheer Nederland. By the end of December, the country’s cumulative installed solar capacity hit 14.3GW.
This content is protected by copyright and may not be reused. If you want to cooperate with us and would like to reuse some of our content, please contact: editors@pv-magazine.com.
By submitting this form you agree to pv magazine using your data for the purposes of publishing your comment.
Your personal data will only be disclosed or otherwise transmitted to third parties for the purposes of spam filtering or if this is necessary for technical maintenance of the website. Any other transfer to third parties will not take place unless this is justified on the basis of applicable data protection regulations or if pv magazine is legally obliged to do so.
You may revoke this consent at any time with effect for the future, in which case your personal data will be deleted immediately. Otherwise, your data will be deleted if pv magazine has processed your request or the purpose of data storage is fulfilled.
Further information on data privacy can be found in our Data Protection Policy.