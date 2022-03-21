Netherlands sets €13bn budget for 2022 SDE+ program, green hydrogen included for first time

The Netherlands is supporting large scale PV and other renewables through the SDE++ program.

The Dutch government announced on Wednesday that the budget for the 2022 SDE++ program for large scale renewable energy projects will be €13 billion, the highest sum ever devoted to the scheme to date.

Starting from this year, the scheme will also be open to green hydrogen facilities that are directly linked to wind or solar parks, and industrial electrification projects based on hybrid glass furnaces. Furthermore, the Dutch authorities have decided to extend the construction timeframe for geothermal and CO 2 capture and storage (CCS) projects.

“I am pleased that a substantial budget is available for the upscaling of renewable energy and other sustainable technologies,” said the Dutch minister of climate and energy, Rob Jetten. “This is not only necessary to become more sustainable more quickly and to achieve our climate goals but also to reduce our dependence on the import of fossil fuels as quickly as possible.”

Popular content

In the latest round of the program, the Dutch government selected 3,426 PV projects with a combined capacity of 3,535MW.

The Netherlands could reach between 38GW and 125GW of total installed solar capacity by 2050, according to a recent report by Netbeheer Nederland. By the end of December, the country’s cumulative installed solar capacity hit 14.3GW.