JSW Energy switches on 225 MW solar plant in India

Maharashtra-based energy company JSW Energy, a unit of Indian conglomerate JSW Group, has energized a 225 MW solar plant in the Vijayanagar district of Karnataka. The project is part of a plan to deploy 958 MW of solar and wind projects for the group's unit JSW Steel, which will buy power from these facilities under 25-year power purchase agreements (PPAs).
“This solar project has commenced operations in a record time of less than 12 months despite several headwinds like Covid-19 related disruptions, elevated commodity prices, and global supply chain outages,” JSW Energy said in a statement.
In addition, the company is constructing another 2.25 GW of renewable energy projects.
JSW Energy targets a 50% reduction in its carbon footprint by 2030 and to reach carbon neutrality by 2050 by transitioning towards renewable energy. The company aims to reach 20 GW capacity by 2030, with the entire capacity addition being driven by renewable energy. With this, the share of renewable energy in the company’s operational portfolio should increase to 85%.
JSW Energy is conducting the feasibility study for a pilot project on the production of green hydrogen, which should be utilized for green steel making, hydrogen-based mobility, green ammonia, and other applications. The company has also signed an agreement with the government of the Indian state of Maharashtra for 5 GW of wind, and 1.5 GW of pumped hydro storage projects.
